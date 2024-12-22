Despite it catching on like wildfire and now being considered for Grammy Awards recognition, AI-generated music continues to be met with resistance. James Blake is the latest musician to rejected AI-generated works in his likeness.

Today (December 21), the “Like The End” musician was brutally honest with a fan. On X (formerly Twitter), a James Blake supporter tagged the recording artist in a tribute made with AI-generated music in his likeness. Unfortunately, the now-deleted songs did not earn a stamp of approval from Blake. “Hate all of them 🔥🔥🔥,” he wrote.

Typically, entertainers would be shunned for emotionally violating a fan in this way. But, users online overwhelmingly threw their support behind Blake’s response.

“Now, why would he do this; we all know how much you hate AI,” wrote one user.

“It’s crazy that he decided to tag you of all people because anyone who knows the first thing about you knows that you would hate this arguably more than anyone else,” added another.

Other James Blake fans echoed their dislike of the attempted creative compliment. “They really did this to the most gorgeous song that is also written about this kind of technology 😭,” penned another.

“It’s almost like the person didn’t understand the meaning of the song,” chimed another.

Safe to say, James Blake’s response drew his anti-AI stance deeper into the musical sands.