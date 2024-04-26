drake
Drake’s ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ Disappeared From Social Media After Tupac’s Estate Threatened Legal Action Over AI Usage

Look what Kendrick Lamar started. Long story short: Lamar ignited multi-pronged rap beef with his verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s Billboard Hot 100 chart-topperLike That,” which J. Cole responded to with “7 Minute Drill,” but he immediately regretted it and scrubbed it from streaming services. Last weekend, Drake posted “Taylor Made Freestyle,” among his Kendrick diss tracks, to his social media channels. Lamar has yet to respond, but Tupac Shakur’s estate did.

On Wednesday, April 24, Billboard reported that the Shakur estate was “threatening to sue Drake” for “Taylor Made Freestyle” because it used AI to generate Tupac’s voice. Billboard relayed the estate felt it was “‘a flagrant violation’ of the law and a ‘blatant abuse’ of his legacy.”

“In a Wednesday cease-and-desist letter obtained exclusively by Billboard, litigator Howard King told Drake that he must confirm that he will pull down his ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ in less than 24 hours or the estate would ‘pursue all of its legal remedies’ against him,” Billboard reported.

So, it’s probably not a coincidence that Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle” posts have disappeared from his social media accounts as of Thursday evening, April 25.

“Taylor Made Freestyle” also featured AI-generated vocals from Snoop Dogg, who responded as you’d expect Snoop Dogg to respond to such nonsense.

“They did what?” Snoop said in a video posted to his Instagram. “When? How? Are you sure?” He sighed, showed his Death Row Records jacket, wished everyone a good night, laughed, and added, “Everybody calling my phone, blowing me up. What the f*ck? What happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Goodnight.”

