James Blake generated some attention earlier this month when he tweeted, “If we want quality music somebody is gonna have to pay for it. Streaming services don’t pay properly, labels want a bigger cut than ever and just sit and wait for you to go viral, TikTok doesn’t pay properly, and touring is getting prohibitively expensive for most artists.” He added, “The brainwashing worked and now people think music is free.”

Now, he’s doing something about it: Yesterday (March 20), Blake helped launch Vault, which offers a subscription model giving fans direct access to an artist’s unreleased music.

In a video, Blake said in part, “I wanted to find a way for musicians to make money directly from the music they make, not least to be able to reinvest in the very expensive process of renting studios, hiring musicians, etc. Music is not cheap to make and I wanted to help incentivize musicians to actually spend more time making music. Also, I’ve spoken to a lot of artists that feel frustrated that so much great music goes unreleased because it doesn’t meet certain requirements or trends.”

Currently, Blake offers a $5 monthly subscription on the platform, and his profile has three songs on it.

Following Blake’s announcement, some wondered about the necessity of Vault since platforms like OnlyFans and Patreon already exist and have a similar structure.