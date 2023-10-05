Here Is James Blake’s ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour’ Setlist

Back on September 8, James Blake released his album Playing Robots Into Heaven, and he spent the rest of the month playing shows in Europe.

Blake’s Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour began in Milan, Italy, and snaked through France, Belgium, Germany, The Netherlands, and The UK. Blake staged a sold-out tour stop at Alexandra Palace in London before coming to North America this week. On Tuesday, October 3, Blake performed at The Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia, and he’s scheduled to play back-to-back shows in Queens, New York on Thursday, October 5, and Friday, October 6.

The Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour is scheduled to wrap with back-to-back dates at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on October 19 and October 20. The second LA date had to be added because demand was so high to see Blake bring his latest album to life.

Below, you’ll see Blake’s purported setlist, according to fans who attended his London show at Alexandra Palace and chronicled it on setlist.fm.

1. “Asking To Break”

2. “I Want You To Know”

3. “The Limit To Your Love” (Feist cover)

4. “Life Round Here”

5. “Big Hammer”

6. “Loading”

7. “I’ll Come Too”

8. “Fall Back”

9. “Love Me In Whatever Way”

10. “CMYK” / “Stop What You’re Doing”

11. “Tell Me”

12. “Voyeur” (Extended)

13. “Retrograde”

14. “Fire The Editor”

15. “Godspeed” (Frank Ocean cover)

16. “If You Can Hear Me”

Encore

17. “Improv” / “Modern Soul” (Remix)