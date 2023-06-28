James Blake is gearing up for the release of his sixth studio album. Today (June 28), Blake announced Playing In The Robots will arrive this September.

Ahead of the album, Blake has shared its lead single, “Big Hammer.” The song is primarily an instrumental track, comprised of hypnotic tech sounds. In the accompanying action-packed video, Blake and a crew of accomplices are seen driving into buildings and embarking on heists.

In addition to the new album, Blake will also be going on tour beginning in the fall.

You can see the video for “Big Hammer” above and the Playing Robots Into Heaven cover art and tracklist below, as well as the tour dates.

1. “Asking To Break”

2. “Loading”

3. “Tell Me”

4. “Fall Back”

5. “He’s Been Wonderful”

6. “Big Hammer”

7. “I Want You To Know”

8. “Night Sky”

9. “Fire The Editor”

10. “If You Can Hear Me”

11. “Playing Robots Into Heaven”

09/18 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

09/21 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National Club

09/22 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia

09/24 — Berlin, Germany @ UFO im Velodrom

09/26 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013

09/28 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

10/05 — Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/09 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/10 — Montreal, QC, Canada @ L’Olympia

10/12 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rebel

10/14 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Theater

10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Playing Robots Into Heaven is out 9/8 via Republic. Find more information here.