James Blake is gearing up for the release of his sixth studio album. Today (June 28), Blake announced Playing In The Robots will arrive this September.
Ahead of the album, Blake has shared its lead single, “Big Hammer.” The song is primarily an instrumental track, comprised of hypnotic tech sounds. In the accompanying action-packed video, Blake and a crew of accomplices are seen driving into buildings and embarking on heists.
In addition to the new album, Blake will also be going on tour beginning in the fall.
You can see the video for “Big Hammer” above and the Playing Robots Into Heaven cover art and tracklist below, as well as the tour dates.
1. “Asking To Break”
2. “Loading”
3. “Tell Me”
4. “Fall Back”
5. “He’s Been Wonderful”
6. “Big Hammer”
7. “I Want You To Know”
8. “Night Sky”
9. “Fire The Editor”
10. “If You Can Hear Me”
11. “Playing Robots Into Heaven”
09/18 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
09/21 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National Club
09/22 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
09/24 — Berlin, Germany @ UFO im Velodrom
09/26 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013
09/28 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
10/05 — Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
10/09 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/10 — Montreal, QC, Canada @ L’Olympia
10/12 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rebel
10/14 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Theater
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Playing Robots Into Heaven is out 9/8 via Republic. Find more information here.