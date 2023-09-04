James Blake chimed in on an August Billboard report about music executives’ cynical outlook on successfully breaking new pop artists since Olivia Rodrigo in 2021. “Forced us all onto platforms that reduce our art and now sad that it’s hard to find breakthrough artists,” Blake posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).
This week, however, the Grammy winner presumably only cares about the success of Playing Robots Into Heaven, his sixth studio album due out this Friday, September 8. Blake confirmed the project on June 28 and heightened the anticipation by dropping an accompanying album film on August 23.
Watch the trailer above, and check out everything else you need to know about Playing Robots Into Heaven below.
Release Date
Playing Robots Into Heaven it out 9/8 via Republic. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “Asking To Break”
2. “Loading”
3. “Tell Me”
4. “Fall Back”
5. “He’s Been Wonderful”
6. “Big Hammer”
7. “I Want You To Know”
8. “Night Sky”
9. “Fire The Editor”
10. “If You Can Hear Me”
11. “Playing Robots Into Heaven”
Features
As of this writing, James has not confirmed any featured artists.
Artwork
Singles
Blake’s June 28 Playing Robots Into Heaven announcement was accompanied by the single “Big Hammer.” He released “Loading” nearly one month later. It appears the next single will be “Tell Me” on September 7, according to an Instagram post.
Tour
Blake will embark on his Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour this September and October. The tour is scheduled to begin on September 18 in Milan, Italy and end with back-to-back shows in Los Angeles on October 19 and 20. See all of the dates below.