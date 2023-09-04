James Blake chimed in on an August Billboard report about music executives’ cynical outlook on successfully breaking new pop artists since Olivia Rodrigo in 2021. “Forced us all onto platforms that reduce our art and now sad that it’s hard to find breakthrough artists,” Blake posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

This week, however, the Grammy winner presumably only cares about the success of Playing Robots Into Heaven, his sixth studio album due out this Friday, September 8. Blake confirmed the project on June 28 and heightened the anticipation by dropping an accompanying album film on August 23.

Watch the trailer above, and check out everything else you need to know about Playing Robots Into Heaven below.