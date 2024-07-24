Forget the number of bootlegs you own or how many times you’ve seen him live — until you have a Bob Dylan tattoo on your butt, you’re not a real fan.

Jamie Campbell Bower is a real fan.

The actor, who plays Henry Creel / Vecna on Stranger Things, seems pretty stoked about the just-released teaser trailer for A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Dylan starring Timothée Chalamet. “As a man who has Bob Dylan tattooed on his butt cheeks I can safely say I am VERY excited about Chalamet as Dylan after seeing that trailer,” Campbell Bower wrote on X.

As a man who has Bob Dylan tattooed on his butt cheeks I can safely say I am VERY excited about Chalamet as Dylan after seeing that trailer. — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) July 24, 2024

When asked by a follower to prove it, he proved it alright with a NSFW pic.

Is that actually Campbell Bower’s butt, though? Probably! Back in 2011, he was asked by MTV News about the tattoo. “That is 120 percent correct,” he said. “It was my first tattoo.” He then explained what leads a person to getting the name of the guy who wrote “Wiggle Wiggle” (and a few other songs) permanently inked on their backside. “I was in North London with a friend of mine and we decided that maybe we should get tattoos,” Campbell Bower explained. “He’s a big classical music fan and I’m a big Dylan fan, so I said, ‘You should get Beethoven and I’ll get Bob Dylan,’ and he said, ‘You should go first.’ And, uh, I did, and needless to say, he didn’t get Beethoven.”

Campbell Bower’s friend should have been a man of his word, and gotten a Beethoven tattoo. Beethoven the dog, that is. Dylan would like that.

A Complete Unknown will roll into theaters like some sort of stone in December. Until then, when he’s not being freaky on Stranger Things, Campbell Bower is a musician and you can check out his new song, “The Witch Of Bodmin Moor.”