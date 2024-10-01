Last month, Jamie xx relesed his new album, In Waves, his first full-length solo project in nearly ten years. The album, which features EDM legend Robyn (on “Life“), The Avalanches (on “All You Children“), and his The xx bandmates (on “Waited All Night“), has also generated a slew of new tour dates, beginning tomorrow (October 2) in Mexico City, and running through next March, wrapping up in Paris on the 20th.
You can find more info here and check out tour dates below.
Jamie xx 2024/2025 Tour Dates: In Waves Tour
10/02/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC
10/05/2024 — Arcosanti, AZ @ Form Festival
10/19/2024 — Miami, FL @ III Points
10/22/2024 — Buenos Aires, AR @ C Complejo Art Media
10/23/2024 — Santiago, CL @ Paraiso
10/25/2024 — Curitiba, BR @ Opera de Arame
10/26/2024 — São Paulo, BR @ Praça das Artes
11/16/2024 — Palm Springs, CA @ Desert Air
11/19/2024 — Manila, PH @ The Filinvest Tent
11/20/2024 — Taipei, TW @ Legacy Max
11/21/2024 — Bangkok, TH @ EmSphere
11/23/2024 — Singapore, SG @ 27 Pasir Pajang
11/27/2024 — Tokyo, JP @ Toyusu PIT
11/28/2024 — Seoul, KR @ YES24 Live Hall
11/29/2024 — Shanghai, CN @ BNSB-Dream Hall
12/01/2024 — Hong Kong, HK @ Clockenflap
12/04/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ PICA
12/05/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ PICA
12/07/2024 — Victoria, AU @ Meredith Festival
12/08/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Carriageworks
12/09/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Carriageworks
12/13/2024 — Brunswick Heads, AU @ Hotel Brunswick
12/28/2024 — Bali, ID @ Potato Head
01/09/2025 — New York, NY @ Park Avenue Armory
01/10/2025 — New York, NY @ Park Avenue Armory
01/11/2025 — New York, NY @ Park Avenue Armory
01/12/2025 — New York, NY @ Park Avenue Armory
01/14/2025 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
01/15/2025 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
01/17/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
01/18/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
01/20/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
01/21/2025 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
01/23/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
01/25/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ Cow Palace
01/27/2025 — Austin, TX @ The Concourse Project
01/28/2025 — Dallas, TX @ Factory
01/30/2025 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
01/31/2025 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
02/01/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
03/09/2025 — Brussels, BE @ ING Arena (formerly Palais 12)
03/11/2025 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
03/12/2025 — Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
03/13/2025 — Copenhagen, DK @ K.B Hallen
03/14/2025 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
03/15/2025 — Poznań, PL @ MTP 3A
03/17/2025 — Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
03/18/2025 — Offenbach, DE @ Stadthalle
03/19/2025 — Milan, IT @ Big Theatre – MIND
03/21/2025 — Paris, FR @ ADIDAS ARENA