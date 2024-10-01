Last month, Jamie xx relesed his new album, In Waves, his first full-length solo project in nearly ten years. The album, which features EDM legend Robyn (on “Life“), The Avalanches (on “All You Children“), and his The xx bandmates (on “Waited All Night“), has also generated a slew of new tour dates, beginning tomorrow (October 2) in Mexico City, and running through next March, wrapping up in Paris on the 20th.

You can find more info here and check out tour dates below.