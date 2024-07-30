Jamie xx continues the rollout for his upcoming second studio album In Waves with new single “All You Children” featuring The Avalanches. A hypnotic, uptempo dance track, “All You Children” opens with a directive: “All you children, gather round. We will dance, and we will whirl.” The propulsive instrumental ensures it’s a command that’s easy to follow, with a vocal chant sample looping around and alongside a slithering, four-on-the-floor drum beat with a synthy, ’80s-esque balline driving the whole production forward.

“The Avalanches have always been an inspiration for me,” Jamie said of his collaborators on the song. “Their sample technique and how they piece together different sounds is incredible, and collaborating on a track with them has showed me new ways of making music.”

“All You Children” is the fourth single from the upcoming album, following “Baddy On The Floor,” “Treat Each Other Right,” and the recently released “Life” featuring Robyn. Other previously released singles, “It’s So Good,” “Let’s Do It Again,” and “Kill Dem,” will appear on the deluxe version of the album.

While it would seem working on his second album would keep Jamie busy enough, he’s also reunited with his old band, The xx, to work on their first new album in seven years.

Listen to Jamie xx’s “All You Children” featuring The Avalanches above.

In Waves is due 9/20 via Young. You can find more info here.