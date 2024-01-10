Jamie xx is back with some new music. Today (January 9), the instrumentalist and producer dropped “It’s So Good,” an adventurous new single which arrives as part of the latest Chanel Coco Crush campaign.

On “It’s So Good,” trippy synths and rattling percussion transports listeners to an eclectic rave, encompassing the feeling of art and fashion in song. “It’s So Good” marks Jamie’s first solo single in almost two years.

Jamie is a member of The xx, an indie-rock trio whose last proper release was 2017’s, I See You. Since then, all three members of The xx — including Jamie, Romy Madley Croft, and Oliver Sim — have released solo material of their own. But in a recent interview with NME, Croft revealed that The xx is back in the studio working on new music.

It’s been a while since they’ve made music as a trio, but Croft shared that each of them are applying what they’ve learned during their solo era.

“I think that, for me, I’m excited to pick up the guitar again and embrace that sound, but do something in a new way,” said Croft. “I think I want to keep evolving though. I think we all do. That’s why I wanted to do this project, to learn and specifically to work with other people. To learn how they work. To come back to Oliver and Jamie and think, ‘Well, I learned this stuff from these other people, and we can bring that fresh energy into things.'”

You can listen to “It’s So Good” above.