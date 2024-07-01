Glastonbury 2024 was staged over the weekend. Coldplay’s Chris Martin brought out Michael J. Fox for a heartwarming duet, but it wasn’t the weekend’s only notable surprise duet. Jessie Ware served as a West Holts headliner and used the opportunity to debut “Lift You Up,” her single with Romy.

“I’m so proud to call her my friend, and we have been waiting to make a tune together, Ware told her crowd in an Instagram video posted by BBC, Ware, and Romy. “Glastonbury, please welcome to the stage Romy!”

The Stuart Price-produced song possesses the same disco-infused beats that made her 2023 album That! Feels Good! sparkle. Ware and Romy cleverly trade verses in the pre-chorus (“I’ve been livin’ in the past / Always thinkin’ this won’t last / No one else can hold us back / They say, ‘Listen, Romy’ / They say, ‘Listen, Jessie'”) before seamlessly blending their powerhouse vocals in the chorus, belting, “Now, I’m gonna lift you up inside this feeling / Now, I’m gonna give you something to believe in.”

According to a press release, Ware met Romy at a The xx show under the Westway in London years ago. Ware joined The xx on stage and forged a friendship with Romy. As such, “Lift You Up” felt full circle.

“I was so excited to be in the room with my friend and to see how she works and to hear her beautiful voice,” Ware said in a statement. “I’m so proud of the record. It’s a song that’s about both of us being too hard on ourselves, and not believing enough in ourselves. I think anyone can relate to that. There was a wonderful serendipity about the fact that she worked with Stuart Price on the last record [Romy’s 2023 solo album, Mid Air], too.”

Romy added, “I’ve been a fan of Jessie’s music for a long time, and it was amazing to finally work together after many years of friendship. Sometimes, we all need a friend there to lift us up and help us see things differently. A memory comes to mind of Jessie and I backstage at a festival when I was just starting to play my solo music live, and I was still figuring things out. She hyped me up and helped me believe in myself when I was feeling unsure. The conversation we had really stayed with me and was definitely in my mind when we were writing the lyrics.”

Listen to “Lift You Up” above.