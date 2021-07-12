Bleachers has shared a brand-new NPR Tiny Desk (home) concert. The stripped-down set was filmed outside Electric Lady Studios, the same spot where they recorded their forthcoming third studio album, Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. During the performance, led by super producer Jack Antonoff on piano, Bleachers debuted the album’s opener, “91,” a somber, contemplative track bolstered by plenty of sax. (We have saxophonists Zem Audu and Evan Smith to thank.)

Later, the group followed “91” up with two more album cuts: “Stop Making This Hurt” and a Bruce Springsteen-less rendition of “Chinatown.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Antonoff described the emotional, post-break up headspace he was in as he started work on Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night.

“I was writing for a long time. The early process was, I got out of a relationship [with Lena Dunham], and I felt an amazing amount of darkness and depression. I fell in there. But the moment it starts to open up and you see a piece of light is a really amazing place to write from. There’s a lot of desperation in these songs, and I realized, ‘Oh, that’s the same feeling of being from New Jersey, that desperation of wanting out, of I want to break through into another part of my life.’ So that’s when I started to see the framework. And then a really amazing thing happened when the pandemic hit. It was like the final piece of the album, because everything I’m talking about in the songwriting is about sort of dreaming of a next place.”

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night arrives 7/30 via RCA. Pre-order it here.