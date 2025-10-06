What’s great about a festival environment is that with a bunch of artists all in one place, there’s plenty of opportunity for collaborations that probably wouldn’t have happened otherwise. Sabrina Carpenter proved that at the 2025 Austin City Limits Festival this past weekend, by bringing Shania Twain out for “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

Japanese Breakfast got in on the collaborative fun, too. During her set, she was joined by fellow ACL performers Magdalena Bay. Michelle Zauner fake-talked into a giant old-fashioned phone before bringing the duo out, at which point they didn’t do one of either act’s songs. Instead, they teamed up for one of the biggest 2000s-era indie classics: MGMT’s “Time To Pretend” (here’s a video).

This is just Jbrekkie’s latest collab, as she recently teamed up with South Korean band Silica Gel for “NamgungFEFERE.” Meanwhile, shortly before the fest, Magdalena Bay shared a pair of new songs, their first of the year.

Check out Japanese Breakfast’s (incomplete) Austin City Limits setlist (via setlist.fm) below.