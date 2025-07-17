Michelle Zauner released her latest Japanese Breakfast album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), a few months back, but she has graced fans with a couple of loose singles since then. She shared “My Baby (Got Nothing At All)” from the Materialists soundtrack in June, and now she has linked up with South Korean indie rock group Silica Gel for a collaboration, “NamgungFEFERE.”

Zauner says of the song, “This was the first time I’ve ever written lyrics in Korean. Anyone who’s familiar with my work knows how much my Korean heritage has come to mean to me, so it was very personal to collaborate with such a revered Korean band and to create something for a larger Korean audience.”

Listen to “NamgungFEFERE” above and check out Jbrekkie’s upcoming tour dates below.