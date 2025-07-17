Michelle Zauner released her latest Japanese Breakfast album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), a few months back, but she has graced fans with a couple of loose singles since then. She shared “My Baby (Got Nothing At All)” from the Materialists soundtrack in June, and now she has linked up with South Korean indie rock group Silica Gel for a collaboration, “NamgungFEFERE.”
Zauner says of the song, “This was the first time I’ve ever written lyrics in Korean. Anyone who’s familiar with my work knows how much my Korean heritage has come to mean to me, so it was very personal to collaborate with such a revered Korean band and to create something for a larger Korean audience.”
Listen to “NamgungFEFERE” above and check out Jbrekkie’s upcoming tour dates below.
Japanese Breakfast’s 2025 Tour Dates
07/08 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre %
07/27 — Portland, OR @ Project Pabst
08/20 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
08/21 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s #
08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
08/23 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
08/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
08/29 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24 *
08/30 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
09/01 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum *
09/02 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Amphitheater *
09/03 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Amphitheater *
09/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series @ Pioneer Park * ^
09/06 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *
09/08 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
09/09 — St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater *
09/10 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
09/27 — Bridgeport, CT @ Soundside Music Festival
10/04 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/05 — Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary
10/06 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/08 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/09 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/10 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre
10/11 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
11/01 — Mexico City, MX @ Festival Hypnosis
% supporting Mumford and Sons
* with Ginger Root
# with Hand Habits
^ with Tomper