The first weekend of the 2025 Austin City Limits festival is in the books. Before looking forward to the upcoming second weekend, though, it’s good to look back, especially at headliner Sabrina Carpenter’s set on Saturday, October 4, as it was a major highlight of this year’s event so far.

For one, she brought out Shania Twain to sing “That Don’t Impress Me Much” (here’s a video). Introducing Twain, Carpenter said, “I show love in weird ways. One of the ways I show my love is by gift-giving. That’s one of my languages, and I thought it’d be fun to give you guys a little gift tonight, give you a little present because you all showed up and showed out for all of us. Awesome. Will you please make the most noise in the world for the incredible, one and only Shania Twain?”

Later, Carpenter continued her tradition of “arresting” somebody for being too hot, and this time, the honor went to fellow ACL performer Djo (Joe Keery). Here’s a video of that.

Find Carpenter’s full ACL setlist (via setlist.fm) below.