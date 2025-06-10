Michelle Zauner is fresh off the release of her latest Japanese Breakfast album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), but she still has new music to share. Today (June 10), it’s “My Baby (Got Nothing At All),” from the soundtrack of Materialists (we got a preview of the song in a March trailer).
This follows Japanese Breakfast recording “The Ballad Of The Witches’ Road (Pop Version)” for Agatha All Along last year and helming the soundtrack for the 2021 video game Sable.
Listen to “My Baby (Got Nothing At All)” above and check out Japanese Breakfast’s upcoming tour dates below.
Japanese Breakfast’s 2025 Tour Dates
06/11 — Tokyo, JP @ Zepp Shunkjuku
06/13 — Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
06/15 — Cheorwon-gun, KR @ DMZ Peace Train Music Festival
06/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
06/24 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
06/25 — Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia #
06/26 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA #
06/28 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/29 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 1 #
06/30 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland #
07/01 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol #
07/03 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton #
07/04-06 — Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole 2025
07/05 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg #
07/08 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon #
07/10 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/27 — Portland, OR @ Project Pabst
08/20 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Theatre at SDSU *
08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *
08/23 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
08/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
08/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *
08/30 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
09/01 — Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum *
09/02 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Amphitheater *
09/03 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Amphitheater *
09/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series @ Pioneer Park * ^
09/06 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom *
09/09 — St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theater *
09/10 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
* with Ginger Root
# with Minhwi Lee
^ with Tomper