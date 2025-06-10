Michelle Zauner is fresh off the release of her latest Japanese Breakfast album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), but she still has new music to share. Today (June 10), it’s “My Baby (Got Nothing At All),” from the soundtrack of Materialists (we got a preview of the song in a March trailer).

This follows Japanese Breakfast recording “The Ballad Of The Witches’ Road (Pop Version)” for Agatha All Along last year and helming the soundtrack for the 2021 video game Sable.

Listen to “My Baby (Got Nothing At All)” above and check out Japanese Breakfast’s upcoming tour dates below.