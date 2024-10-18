Marvel’s Agatha All Along miniseries is rolling along, and now Japanese Breakfast has found an in: Today (October 18), Michelle Zauner shared a song she recorded for the show, “The Ballad Of The Witches’ Road (Pop Version).”

She worked on the recording with Jack Antonoff, and it’s based on a recurring song in the show, written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (who also co-produced the new Japanese Breakfast rendition). Zauner’s release is dubbed the “pop version,” but stylistically, it’s really more closely akin to a ’70s rock ballad.

In a recent interview, Zauner spoke about new music she’s been working on, saying (translated from Korean), “The third album was all about happiness, and we used a lot of instruments, especially horns and strings. Because of that, I didn’t play the guitar much during the performances for that album — I just focused on singing. I really missed playing the guitar. This new album, though, has a lot more guitar, and it’s much more melancholic. […] I got tired of happy themes, haha. So, I returned to a more somber theme. I think it’s a bit more mature.”

Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s Agatha All Along song “The Ballad Of The Witches’ Road (Pop Version)” above.