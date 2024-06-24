japanese breakfast
Getty Image
Indie

Japanese Breakfast Debuted A Lovely New Song At The Asian Pop Festival In South Korea

After touring behind 2021’s excellent album Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner revealed that she was going to move to Korea to work on her second book. “I’m really looking forward to writing about the day-to-day experience of living in another country and learning a language,” the Crying In H Mart author said in October 2023. “And is it too late if you’re in your mid-30s and don’t have a great knack for languages? I guess the thing I’m most worried about is just being too dumb to learn… I’m really curious how it will go to be fully immersed and have my one job to be a student.”

Zauner has apparently been working on music, too. Japanese Breakfast performed a new song, “Honey Water,” at the Asian Pop Festival in South Korea over the weekend. Zauner also covered “Dāvāja Māriņa meitenei mūžiņu” (or as it’s called in English, “Million Roses”) with South Korean sing-songwriters Lang Lee and Minhwi Lee. “So honored to get to sing with my two favorite musicians in Seoul–Lee Lang and Lee Minhwe. I respect these two artists so much and feel so lucky I get to call them friends,” she wrote on X.

You can watch both performances below.

