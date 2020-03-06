Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit are preparing for the release of their sixth studio album Reunions. After giving fans a taste of the upcoming record with “Be Afraid,” Isbell and his band return with the reflective ballad “What’ve Done To Help.”

Isbell’s backing band creates layers of intricate instrumentals as an open space for the singer’s reflective lyrics. Subtle violins move around jaunty aux percussion and illustrious organs while Isbell sings of realizing there’s more he can do. In the lyrics, Isbell pens a ballad around the feeling when one goes through the daily motions to make sure their family and themselves are taken care of, but then realizing the world around them also needs support. “Climb to safety, you and me, and the baby / We’ll send our thoughts & prayers to loved ones on the ground / And as the days went by we just stopped looking down, down, down / And the worlds on fire, and you just climb higher,” Isbell sings.

“What’ve I Done To Help” is about feeling like there’s more you can do, and Isbell is taking the theme seriously. Ahead of the song’s release, Jason Isbell announced he will be joining other musicians like Sheryl Crow, Soccer Mommy, and Dan Auerbach Monday in a benefit concert for those affected by Tennesee’s recent tornado. Taking place in the Marathon Music Works theater in Nashville, the concert will donate proceeds to the brand new philanthropic foundation To Nashville, With Love. According to the LA Times, The funds raised from the concert will be dispersed between Nashville organizations that help with disaster relief and mental health support.

Reunions is out 05/05 via Southeastern Records. Pre-order it here.