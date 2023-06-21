Here Is Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit’s Tour Setlist For 2023

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit‘s new album Weathervanes arrived earlier this month. A documentary about him called Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed premiered on HBO in April. So far, it’s undeniably been a big year for the country star.

Isbell and the crew are on the road now on an exciting tour. They’ll be bringing the new songs to Alabama, Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, and more states over the course of the next few months. About Weathervanes, he previously said in a statement that it’s a “a collection of grown-up songs.” “There is something about boundaries on this record,” he continued about the record. “As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.”

Find their full setlist below from their performance at Garfield Park, Indianapolis, IN on June 18, according to setlist.fm.

1. “Save the World”

2. “24 Frames”

3. “King of Oklahoma”

4. “Outfit” (Drive-By Truckers cover)

5. “Last of My Kind”

6. “Middle of the Morning”

7. “Overseas”

8. “Stockholm”

9. “When We Were Close”

10. “Death Wish”

11. “If We Were Vampires”

12. “Miles”

13. “Cast Iron Skillet”

14. “Honeysuckle Blue” (Drivin’ n’ Cryin’ cover)

15. “Cover Me Up”

16. “This Ain’t It”