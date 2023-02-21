Jason Isbell’s run for political office is going to have to wait just a bit longer for a good reason. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will be pretty preoccupied as they prepare to drop their eighth studio album, Weathervanes, this coming June. To give fans a taste of what’s to come, the rockers released the 12-track project’s lead single, “Death Wish,” to streaming platforms along with a lyric video to their official YouTube channel.

In a statement, Isbell described the album as “a collection of grown-up songs” about adult love, change, the danger of nostalgia, and redemption. “There is something about boundaries on this record,” said Isbell adding, “As you mature, you still attempt to keep the ability to love somebody fully and completely while you’re growing into an adult and learning how to love yourself.”

“Death Wish” keeps in alignment with this emotional whirlwind.

“Some [songs] will make you cry alone in your car, and others will make you sing along with thousands of strangers in a big summer pavilion, united in the great miracle of being alive,” Isbell declared in a statement.

Listen to the lead single, “Death Wish,” above.

Weathervanes is set to drop 6/9 via Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. . To pre-save, click here.