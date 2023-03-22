Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit announced his new album Weathervanes last month, releasing the lead single “Death Wish” as a preview. It looks like he has a lot on his plate this year because he also has an HBO Original documentary on the way called Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed.

The documentary is directed by Sam Jones and arrives April 7. A trailer is out today, March 22, serving as a compilation of snippets from Isbell’s public and private life. “When I have a hard day, I can’t just go home and have a drink. There’s no escape for me,” he says, ten years sober.

About music, he says, “Once you write a song, your mind isn’t focused on creating, your mind is focused on re-creating. You can only create something once, and if the tape’s not rolling, you’re just sh*t out of luck.”

Isbell has always been outspoken. Last year, he divulged his consideration of going into politics.

“I have considered it, but I’m gonna need about another ten years of study, and I’d like our kid to be settled into her self before she has to deal with a politician parent,” he responded to a fan on Twitter. “We’ll see if we still have a democracy in a decade.”

Watch the trailer for the documentary above.