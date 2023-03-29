Ahead of their upcoming eighth studio album dropping this summer, Weathervanes, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit have shared their new song, “Middle Of The Morning.” On the track, Isbell laments a feeling of being cooped up, over breezy guitar loops that musically encapsulate the hopes of letting light in.

“Well I’ve tried to open up my window and let the light come in / I step outside in the middle of the morning and in the evening again / Yes, I’ve tried to be grateful for my devils and call them by their names / but I’m tired and by the middle of the morning I need someone to blame,” Isbell sings on the song’s opening verse.

In a statement accompanying the release of “Middle Of The Morning,” Isbell revealed that he wrote the song during the height of the pandemic. On the song, Isbell plays the role of both the narrator and the character, describing the feeling of an essential part of oneself being out of reach.

“It was about trying to keep my mind from unraveling over the couple of years there,” Isbell said.

Listen to “Middle Of The Morning” above.

Weathervanes is out 6/9 via Southeastern Records. Find more information here.