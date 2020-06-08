There’s not necessarily a ton of overlap between indie music and the programming of Cartoon Network. However, hardcore indie-rock fans might be familiar with Craig Of The Creek (created by former Steven Universe writers Matt Burnett and Ben Levin), as Jeff Rosenstock is the show’s composer. The show’s first musical episode, “In The Key Of The Creek,” premieres today, and alongside that, Rosenstock has shared a ten-minute album featuring music he wrote for the episode.

The singing here is reserved for the show’s cast — including former SNL star Noël Wells, Lauren Lapkus, and Phil LaMarr — so there are no Rosenstock vocals here. Still, all of the sub-2-minute tracks have a lot of the rocking characteristics of Rosenstock’s other music, and it’s fun to hear him creating new material in an entirely different context. Terry Crews is a part of the show’s cast, but unfortunately, he is not heard here.

This is the second unexpected dispatch of new Rosenstock music in recent days, as he is fresh off the release of a surprise new album, No Dream. That followed his 2018 record Post-, which was also a surprise release.

Listen to In The Key Of The Creek: A Craig Of The Creek Musical below.