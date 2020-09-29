Back in late May, Jeff Rosenstock released his boisterous record No Dream without any warning, something he’s done in the past. The 13-track album stayed true to his sound, offering guitar-driven hooks while Rosenstock screams lyrics about contemporary issues. While the band hadn’t planned on releasing an album during a global pandemic, his music underscored fans’ frustrations at the state of the world. This, Monday Rosenstock aired those frustrations during an energetic performance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Taking center stage wearing a mask showing support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Rosenstock gave a sweaty and uproarious rendition of his No Dream track “Scram!” Backed by a full band, Rosenstock’s lively stage presence made it seem as though they were truly performing a live show.

Ahead of their performance, Meyers praised Rosenstock for his music: “You know, the least we deserve in trying times like this is great punk music, punk music that stands for something. This next guy is one of my favorites. He’s angry and urgent and prescient and while I’m super bummed that he and is band are not here live tonight, at least we will not have to pay for a studio roof that they will surely have ripped off.”

Watch Rosenstock perform “Scram!” on Late Night With Seth Meyers above.

No Dream is out now via Polyvinyl. Get it here.