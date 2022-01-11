Jeff Tweedy’s ’90s Side Project Golden Smog Sets Reunion Tour Dates

Back in 2020, there were several reunion tours set to take place that ended up getting canceled when the live music and touring industry shut down. ’90s indie rock group Pavement were set to reunite in 2020, and they’re now planning to hit the road in 2022. But there is another ’90s band that has rescheduled their much-anticipated reunion: Golden Smog.

Golden Smog is an alt-country supergroup who formed in the late ’80s with members of several popular midwestern musicians at the time including Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, The Jayhawks’ Gary Louris and Marc Perlman, Soul Asylum’s Danny Murphy, Big Star’s Jody Stephens, and Run Westy Run’s Kraig Johnson. The group have released a number of albums and EPs over the years, including Weird Tales and Down By The Old Mainstream.

Golden Smog were originally supposed to get together in April 2020 to play a show in Minneapolis, and two years later, the Golden Smog reunion shows have finally been rescheduled. Now, the band is set to take the stage in Minneapolis’ First Avenue venue on April 2 and April 3.

First Avenue made the official announcement on social media, saying 2022 also marks the venue’s 50th anniversary.

Tickets for Golden Smog’s reunion dates are on sale now. Get them here.