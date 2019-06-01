Getty Image

Bands start up each and every day, but it’s not every day that an indie rock staple comes together for a reunion. Fans who have been longing for a Pavement reunion since their official disbanding in 1999 can finally rejoice — as long as you can make it to Europe. Pavement announced they will get together for the first time since 2010 and play two shows at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Porto in 2020.

The official announcement was made on Primavera Sound’s Twitter.

Pavement: only two worldwide shows in 2020. Primavera Sound Barcelona and NOS Primavera Sound Porto. pic.twitter.com/NsDIu812Ud — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 1, 2019

Pavement’s Twitter bio chronicles the band’s active years, but hints at more coming soon. “1989-1999, 2010 ?” The question mark could signal the two reunion shows, or maybe even more shows in the near future.

Stephen Malkmus, frontman of the band, has had several side projects since Pavement disbanded in 1999, but has notoriously been hesitant for another reunion since their short 2010 tour. But Malkmus seemed excited for Pavement’s reunion along with Pavement’s unlikely fan Pusha T. Malkmus tweeted a photo of Pusha T hearing the news of Pavement’s reunion.

Pusha T Soaking it in 🖖🏿 pic.twitter.com/RKGlr26EX4 — Stephen malkmus (@dronecoma) June 1, 2019

Malkmus has been continuously making music with several projects since Pavement’s long hiatus began. In 2018, Malkmus released a record, Sparkle Hard, with his other project Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks. Most recently, Malkmus released his fourth solo album, Groove Denied, which took a distinct pivot from familiar indie rock to electronic noise.

Pavement’s last studio album, Terror Twilight, was released in 1999.