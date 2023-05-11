Jenny Lewis fans, rejoice: The singer-songwriter is fully locked into album mode. In Early March, she released the Harry Styles-assisted “Puppy And A Truck” video and revealed her Joy’All Tour slated for July. Weeks later, Lewis announced Joy’All, her first album since 2019, and coupled the news with a new single, “Psychos.”

On Wednesday, May 10, Lewis sweetened the pot with “Giddy Up,” an endearing single in which she makes a strong case for someone to “take a chance on a little romance” because “we’re both adults.”

In a mesmerizingly melodic, soft delivery, Lewis sings, “I’ve been waiting around patiently / I’m not paranoid / But I’m not / Not / Give it up, start living my best life / Giddy up / Get on my pony and ride.”

With the Joy’All announcement in late March, Lewis said in a statement, “I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic, and then put them aside as the world shut down, and then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck.”

She continued, “The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like, ‘Write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’ The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy And A Truck.'”

Listen to “Giddy Up” above.

Joy’All is out 6/9 via Blue Note/Capitol Records. Find more information here.