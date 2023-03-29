Jenny Lewis announced a brand new album, Joy’All, for this summer. The album will be her first since 2019’s On The Line. In celebration, Lewis also shared the second glimpse of it with the record’s opener, “Psychos.”

“I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic, and then put them aside as the world shut down, and then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with a handful of amazing artists, hosted by Beck,” Lewis shared. “The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’ The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy And A Truck.'”

While playing shows back in 2021 with Harry Styles, Lewis had previewed-then-dropped none other than “Puppy And A Truck,” which has also made its way onto the album.

She will be hitting the road again this year, with dates playing with The Postal Service, her own headlining shows, and opening for Beck and Phoenix. A full list of dates and touring information can be found here.

Listen to “Psychos” above and find the Joy-All tracklist below.

1. “Psychos”

2. “Joy’All”

3. “Puppy And A Truck”

4. “Apples And Oranges”

5. “Essence Of Life”

6. “Giddy Up”

7. “Cherry Baby”

8. “Love Feel”

9. “Balcony”

10. “Chain Of Tears”

Joy’All is out 6/9 via Blue Note/Capitol Records. Find more information here.