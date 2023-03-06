Jenny Lewis is using her 2021 single “Puppy And A Truck” as a bridge into her new era today, March 6. Lewis initially dropped the existential, relatable jam while opening on the first leg of Harry Styles’ ongoing Love On Tour, and the new “Puppy And A Truck” video calls back to that time.

Directed by Lewis and Bobbi Rich, the visual begins with black-and-white footage of the crowd at the October 10, 2021 Love On Tour stop in Tampa, Florida. It cuts to Lewis wearing a pink bunny onesie, strumming her guitar in her hotel bed alongside her adorable dog, Bobby Rhubarb.

We’re later taken inside Lewis’ tour bus, driven by someone whose identity is concealed inside of a dog costume. At the very end of the video, it’s revealed that Harry Styles is in fact the anthropomorphic pooch.

“Like a shot of good luck / I got a puppy and a truck,” Lewis posted to Instagram. “Here’s the video for puppy and a truck! We shot it on Love On Tour 2021 opening for @harrystyles. Thank you to my tour manager @brandtdettling for capturing some of this magic onstage and off with his phone and with his drone!”

She continued, “What an amazing experience it was to see the country once again but with new eyes! We were bubbled up and tip-toeing back to life on the road and greeted with such warmth from Harry’s audience. After our first night in Las Vegas @mgmgrand (where I’ve seen many a boxing match) the vibe was so positive that I truly wept a little from my glittery eyes. What a time!”

Lewis closed her Love On Tour chapter with this video and simultaneously announced she’s going on another tour later this year:

The Joy’All Tour is slated to begin July 7 in Chicago. Lewis’ supporting acts will be Cass McCombs, Jenny O., and Hayden Pedigo. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, March 10. Find more information here.