While the idea of Jenny Lewis reuniting with the Postal Service for new music is very unlikely, the singer has been working on a new, quarantine-born project. Lewis and Chicago musician Serengeti virtually collaborated on a handful of electric tracks including “Vroom Vroom,” “Unblu,” and the most recent “Idiot.” Sharing yet another iPhone-recorded visual, Lewis and Serengeti debut the lively collaboration “GLTR.”

Over shuffling synths and an urgent beat, the two musicians detail the myth of social media. “How’s your Instagram these days? / Did you get a lotta action when you had braids? / Looked good on that beach that time near the maze,” Serengeti sings before Lewis repeats the lyric, “What a lie.”

In a statement about the track, Serengeti said he hopes that it inspires listeners to leave their phone at home. “[It’s] a nice song about getting out of your head and having a time. Getting out a little bit. Getting out of bed and enjoying some things. Maybe putting down the phone for a sec.”

Lewis and Serengeti’s collaboration happened by chance. Ahead of the pandemic, Lewis was set to embark on a massive North American tour opening for Harry Styles in support of his Fine Line album. But after the shut down of the live music industry, Lewis hunkered down at home and decided to start a very DIY project with Serengeti. The five tracks they made for their project were all recorded on Jenny’s iPhone, along with each of their accompanying videos.

Watch Lewis and Serengeti’s “GLTR” video above.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.