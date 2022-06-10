Remember “The Middle,” the classic 2001 Jimmy Eat World single that was top-5 in the US? That was an era-defining song, for sure, but it’s also not completely representative of the band, as since then, they’ve continued to consistently pump out well-received albums. Their latest was 2019’s Surviving and now they’re at the start of a new chapter, opting to self-release new music instead of being tied to a label. (More accurately, new music comes out via their own Exotic Location Recordings, which has co-released their last few albums.)

All of that is to say that today, the band has a new single, “Something Loud,” a straightforward and melodic emo-rocker that sounds both fresh and (this is a compliment) like it could have been made at any time in the past 20 years.

The band’s Jim Adkins says of how the song was inspired by the feverishly anticipated When We Were Young festival, “While I thought I made the most of the early band days, I realize now I missed some stuff. You’re in such a hurry to grow out of the formidable years. Like sh*t-togetherness is going to magically arrive when you hit some age you thought ‘grownups’ were. Yeah, it doesn’t work that way. But maybe the thing age and experience do reveal is that pivotal moments are hard to grasp when you are in them.”

Listen to “Something Loud” above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below (all of which are with Charly Bliss). Also revisit our ranking of the group’s best songs here.

09/08 — Cleveland, OH @ Rock Hall Live

09/09 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

09/10 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

09/11 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

09/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/16 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/18 — Chicago, IL @ RiotFest

09/20 — Richmond, VA @ The National

09/21 — Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall

09/23 — Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/24 — Providence, RI @ The Strand Theatre

09/25 — New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

09/26 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/28 — Albany, NY @ Empire Live

09/29 — Toronto, ON @ History

10/01 — Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling

10/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young