The When We Were Young music festival announced its lineup for their upcoming showcase later this fall. It’s set to be headlined by My Chemical Romance and Paramore and feature additional performances from A Day To Remember, Taking Back Sunday, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Boys Like Girls, The All-American Rejects, Mayday Parade, We The Kings, 3OH!3, The Ready Set, and more. While many were excited about the festival, which is set to go down during the weekend of October 22-23, others raised some concerns after seeing who was behind the When We Were Young festival.

Is The When We Were Young festival put on by the same people as Astroworld?

Yes, the one thing that the When We Were Young festival and Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival have in common is that they were both put on by the same company: Live Nation. It was just two months ago, that the tragedy at Astroworld left ten dead and hundreds injured. Both Travis and Live Nation, as well as others, face nearly $1 billion in lawsuits as a result of the incident. While Live Nation being the promoter behind Astroworld may be a point of concern for some, it should be also noted that Live Nation is responsible for a number of other festivals and tours that occur throughout the world. A shortlist includes Bottlerock, Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud, Austin City Limits, and more. Live Nation will also be responsible for upcoming tours done by Jazmine Sullivan, Cordae, Amine, Kane Brown, KYLE, Haim, Beach House, JoJo, and many more.

Unfortunately, if you’re interested in attending the When We Were Young festival, tickets for both days of the showcase have sold out.

