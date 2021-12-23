Joan Didion 1970s
The Music World Pays Tribute To Iconic Writer Joan Didion Following Her Death

Joan Didion, iconic writer known for her works like Play It As It Lays and The White Album, has passed away at the age of 87. A groundbreaking journalist covering counter culture in the ’60s, ’70s, and beyond, Didion’s writing influenced generations after her, including many of today’s musicians. Mourning her passing and reflecting on her life’s work, many musicians took to Twitter to pay tribute to the iconic writer.

Some musicians had very heartfelt and touching response to the news about Didion’s passing. Phoebe Bridgers shared a passage from Didion’s essay “Goodbye To All That” about being in an unfamiliar place while adding “RIP Joan.”

Artists like Maggie Rogers, Best Coast, and Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin reflected on how much Didion’s writing has meant to them over the years.

Charly Bliss had their own way of remembering the iconic writer. The band retweeted one of their tweets from last month that read, “Joan Didion should go on Hot Ones,” and simply added a few hearts for good measure.

Several other musicians also shared some thoughts on Didion’s passing including Aly & AJ, Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis, Jenny Lewis, and more.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

