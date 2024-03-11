Joanna Newsom has been mostly out of the spotlight in recent years (although she had a great Brooklyn Nine-Nine cameo in 2021). Her latest album is 2015’s Divers, and she performs live essentially never these days. So, today’s (March 11) news is exciting: Newsom just announced a residency.

The Strings/Keys Residence is going down at Los Angeles’ The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever, every day from May 15 to 19. The show on the 18th in particular is a special one, as it’s a matinee at 3:30 p.m. exclusively for children under 18 (and their guardian). (Somebody tell Jamie Lee Curtis to find a child to bring.)

Tickets go on sale starting March 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Find more information about tickets via TicketWeb.

A whimsically worded press release notes of the shows:

“Though she rides alone this time, Joanna comes equipped with her usual blistering wind-up double punch to wreak raptures upon harp and piano alike. I know what you’re thinking — we’re all thinking it — What’s in the saddlebag, Newsom? It’s hard to tell from here, but darn if she doesn’t seem to packing some new tunes! What’s your pleasure? The golden oldies? Perhaps a cover song or two? A 17-minuter for the large-bladdered among us? Over the space of these five nights she’ll sing some, strum some, pluckety plunk some, and probably sonically boggle your noggin. The noggin inside your heart.”

Find the full list of dates below.