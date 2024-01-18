Last March, Jamie Lee Curtis made matinee concerts the hill she’s winning to die on — specifically, rock matinees.

“I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion: U2, do a matinee,” Curtis said at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. “Coldplay, do a matinee. What about a 12-noon concert, Coldplay? What about it? Bruce Springsteen, do a f*cking matinee! You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days — pun intended — and do it at noon or 1 o’clock? 2 o’clock! 2 o’clock matinee! Theater in New York, 2 o’clock! I will come and hear your five-hour concert, Bruce, at 2 o’clock, and I’m gonna be home and in bed by 7:30.”

On Tuesday, January 16, Green Day (and Jimmy Fallon) might have held a matinee — sort of — by randomly performing in a New York City subway station. It’s unclear what time the impromptu concert happened exactly, but regardless, Curtis was upset that nobody thought to invite her, Hollywood’s Foremost Matinee Enthusiast. The Oscar winner reposted a video of Billie Joe Armstrong singing “Basket Case,” writing, “Are you effing kidding me?! Green Day @GreenDay played a matinee in the subway in New York City when I was IN New York City and nobody mentioned it? I’ve been making this case for matinee rock shows for a long time. #BummedButThrilled.”

Are you effing kidding me?! Green Day @GreenDay played a matinee in the subway in New York City when I was IN New York City and nobody mentioned it? I've been making this case for matinee rock shows for a long time. #BummedButThrilled. https://t.co/1P0mTmbtnh — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 17, 2024

Other people posted videos from Green Day’s random concert — again, involving Fallon playing the tambourine for some reason, showing them performing “American Idiot” and “Basket Case.”

Green Day randomly performing in a NYC subway station with Jimmy Fallon.

pic.twitter.com/uIQofECrL3 — Haydn Dunn (@HaydnDunn) January 17, 2024

Leaving work and stumbled upon an impromptu #GreenDay concert in the subway 😭 one of my coolest rock center moments (it was really them I’m just really short) pic.twitter.com/pNyhT99XsZ — Sara Macias (@SaraGMacias) January 17, 2024

Green Day has yet to acknowledge Curtis’ FOMO, likely because they are in full-on promotional mode ahead of their album, Saviors, arriving on Friday, January 19, and their subsequent tour.