Here Is Joanna Newsom’s ‘The Strings/Keys Reincidence’ Setlist

Earlier this week, singer and instrumentalist Joanna Newsom launched her The Strings/Keys Residence at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever. With multiple shows taking place until May 27, Newsom will perform several songs from her more than two-decade long career.

The show features Newsome playing harp and singing to 15 over her songs, spanning from fan-favorites to deep cuts. For some of the songs, Newsom performs alongside fellow musicians Robin Pecknold and Amber Coffman.

The show is set to have six more dates, including tonight’s (May 16), with matinees and evening shows. Fans can find a schedule of shows and purchase tickets through Hollywood Forever’s official website.

Some audience members who were in attendance at the first show have shared a setlist online.

You can see the full setlist below.