Joey Armstrong, SWMRS drummer and son of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, was accused of sexual misconduct by The Regrettes’ Lydia Night. Night detailed her relationship with Armstrong, which started when she was 16 and he was 22. Night named Armstrong her “abuser” and said he engaged in “emotional abuse and sexual coercion” while they were on tour. After Night’s story went public, Armstrong has issued a response.

Armstrong posted a brief response to Night’s allegations on SWMRS’ social media. In his message, Armstrong confirmed their relationship and said he has “privately” apologized to her:

“While I don’t agree with some of the things she said about me, it’s important that she be allowed to say them and that she be supported for speaking out. I respect her immensely and fully accept that I failed her as a partner. I was selfish and I didn’t treat her the way she deserves to have been treated during both our relationship and the two years since we broke up.”

The drummer concluded his message by saying: “I own my mistakes and will work hard to regain the trust I lost.”

Armstrong’s response arrives after SWMRS’ label Burger Records was accused of misconduct by numerous women and alleged to be “curating a culture built on pedophilic tendencies and teenage fetishization.” Shortly after the allegations surfaced and were compiled on an Instagram account, Burger Records announced they would be re-branding as BRGR RECS under new management. After that news, however, label co-founder Sean Bohrman confirmed that Burger Records had been shut down completely.

