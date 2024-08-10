John Legend made history when he became an EGOT cardholder. But, the “Never Break” singer is far more impressed by his title of dad. As a father of four (all of which he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen), Legend’s next body of work will honor that role.

John Legend is set to drop a children’s album, My Favorite Dream, later this month. Ahead of its release, Legend took to Instagram to share that it will be produced entirely by Sufjan Stevens. In the post’s caption, Legend praised Stevens and his contributions to the upcoming album.

“I’m grateful for his genius,” he wrote. “He blessed the album with music beyond my expectations & imagination.”

The collaborations won’t end there, while the album is set to feature nine original tracks and five covers (two Fisher-Price songs, Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” & “You Are My Sunshine”), Legend’s children Luna and Miles as well as his wife will all make a vocal appearance by way of single “L-O-V-E.”

Earlier in the post, Legend detailed the project’s origins. “I decided to go all in and make a whole album of sing-alongs & lullabies for kids and families,” he wrote. “I sat at our family piano and wrote nine original songs full of the messages we share with our kids: words of encouragement, comfort, love, togetherness, imagination, exploration, and GOING TO SLEEP.”

My Favorite Dream is out 8/30 via John Legend Music/Republic. Find more information here.