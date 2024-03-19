Sufjan Stevens is officially bringing his Illinoise musical to Broadway. The project is based on his 2005 album Illinois and will open at the St. James Theater in New York on April 24. It had previously run at Fisher Center at Bard, Park Avenue Armory, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, before getting a Broadway commitment.

The musical is being directed and choreographed by Justin Peck, who also wrote it alongside Sibblies Drury. Stevens’ music will be included, in terms of the role his input played in the show. Finally, the arrangements will be done by Timo Andres.

“This project has been ruminating in my mind for nearly 20 years, which makes this moment even more sublime,” Peck shared. “Illinoise is a coming-of-age story that takes the audience on a journey through the American heartland — from campfire storytelling to the edges of the cosmos — all told through a unique blend of music, dance, and theater. On behalf of my team, we welcome this rare opportunity with full hearts.”

The cast will include Yesenia Ayala, Kara Chan, Ben Cook, Gaby Diaz, Jeanette Delgado, and more. Fans will get to experience Illinoise if they’re in New York until August 10.

More information about the Sufjan Stevens-inspired Broadway musical can be found here.