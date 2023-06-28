John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family has grown a lot lately. On January 13, Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti Maxine Stephens. Now, only five months later, they’ve added Wren Alexander Stephens to the family. Wren, a boy, was born on June 19 via a surrogate.

Legend kept his announcement social post simple, sharing a few photos of the baby and his family, and writing, “Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love.”

For her post, Teigen went more in depth. In it, she explained how she’s always wanted to have four children, losing a previous baby to pregnancy complications, and what led to Wren:

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again. In 2021, we reached out to a surrogacy agency, with our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl. Twins, kinda?! At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John — I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst. I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again. And so we restarted the IVF process, the same process that gave us our beautiful Luna and Miles. We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked — we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti. Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.”

After sharing about the birth, she continued, “We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens. Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”

