John Mayer has proven himself to be an entertaining personality over the years, even outside of music. He hosts his Current Mood show on Instagram Live, he guest-hosted The Late Late Show before James Corden took over, and of course, there’s the famous Chappelle’s Show skit. Now it looks like Mayer may have a big TV opportunity in front of him: Variety reports that Mayer is in talks to host his own show.

Later With John Mayer would be based on the similarly titled UK program Later With Jools Holland, which has become an internationally recognized program since it first started airing in 1992. Variety indicates Mayer is “nearing a deal” to host the weekly program, which would live on the Paramount Plus streaming platform. The series would feature “performance segments as well as interviews with musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club for musicians.”

Content from the show, specifically its performance segments, could air periodically on CBS as well. On top of that, “there is also talk” of tie-ins with the Grammys, which air on CBS.

Musically, Mayer’s most recent album was 2017’s The Search For Everything. Following that, he has released a handful of singles: “New Light” in 2018, then “I Guess I Just Feel Like” and “Carry Me Away” in 2019. He also popped up at the Grammys this year to perform with Maren Morris.