America’s infatuation with Johnny Depp sees no bounds. After winning a defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard — in a trial that gripped America so much so that you’d think a bloody glove and a white Ford Bronco were involved — the actor is resurrecting his Hollywood Vampires “supergroup” with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

The hard rock band, which put out its second album Rise in 2019, will be heading out for a small tour in Europe. But don’t get too excited, as it doesn’t begin until June of 2023. Among the six scheduled dates, five of them are in Germany and one is in Luxembourg.

Cooper and Depp share vocal duties, with Cooper doing most of the lead work. Their albums are a mix of original material with some covers sprinkled in between, and their current top song on Spotify is a cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes.” All four members including Tommy Henriksen play guitar and the band is typically backed by a touring bass player, a drummer (Cooper drummer Glen Sobel), and a keyboardist who also plays guitar (because can you really have enough guitars?) The band’s debut self-titled album came out in 2015 and included appearances from Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Slash, Robby Krieger, and more.

Check out the list of tour dates for Hollywood Vampires below.

06/20 — Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber- Arena

06/21 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

06/24 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/27 — Hamburg, DE @ Stadtpark

06/28 — Berlin, DE @ Citadel Music Festival

06/30 — Mainz, DE @ Summer in the City