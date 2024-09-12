Jon Bon Jovi found himself in the right place at the right time earlier this week: On September 10, the singer (and Millie Bobby Brown’s father-in-law, apparently) helped talked a woman off the edge of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared a security video of the situation on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.” The tweet also includes a quote from Nashville Police Chief John Drake: “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

As Billboard notes, Bon Jovi was filming a music video nearby at the time. The security footage shows Bon Jovi and another person approach the woman, who was standing on the opposite side of the guard rail, facing away from it and holding onto it behind her. After some conversation, the woman turned around, and Bon Jovi and the other person helped the woman over the guard rail. Bon Jovi then hughed the woman as they and the other person walked down the bridge. Police confirmed the woman was taken to receive mental health care later.