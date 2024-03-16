Welp, it looks like Jon Bon Jovi fans are the ones livin’ on a prayer. Despite TikTok users’ demented attempt to kill the “Legendary” singer off, Jon Bon Jovi is alive and well. In fact, the iconic musician is set to release a new album, Forever, this June. However, if you hoped to catch the fresh material live in concert, you could be out of luck.

During a chat with Mix 104.1 Boston, Jon Bon Jovi revealed that his time on the road could be over when asked about shows to support the forthcoming project. “I don’t know about a tour,” he said. “It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.”

In 2022, Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery to repair damage that had been done over time. The news came out while promoting hhis Hulu docuseries, Thank You, Good Night. Later in the conversation with the radio station, he went on to talk about his recovery journey thus far. “Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record,” he said. “My need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night, four nights a week for months on end. And so I’m working towards that goal.”

Watch the full interview above.

Forever is out 6/7 via EMI. Find more information here.