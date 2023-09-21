Will Jon Bon Jovi Perform At Millie Bobby Brown’s Wedding?

Back in April, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced that they were engaged. Bongiovi’s father is legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi, so naturally, a question on people’s minds is: Will Bon Jovi sing at the wedding?

The answer appears to be “no.” In a recent interview on Today (as E! notes), Brown was asked that very question and she responded, “I feel like that’s asking me to go and do a full-on play for everyone. I think the man needs a break, he doesn’t stop. He’s always doing tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break.”

That’s how Brown sees things at the moment, but perhaps singing at his son’s wedding would be special for Bon Jovi and is something he’d offer up himself. Either way, it seems Brown isn’t about to start begging her father-in-law-to-be.

She also spoke about how planning the big day has been going, saying, “It has not been stressful at all for me. Jake is very involved. He’s very helpful during the whole process. I’ve never felt alone in it, which I think is really nice. I’m always like, ‘Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?’ But ultimately, it’s just a very intimate day for the both of us and we’re really both very excited.”

In another recent interview on Good Morning America, Brown said of planning, “Really, really exciting. It’s such an amazing part of my life so far, and just being able to do it with someone makes it even better.”