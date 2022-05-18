Jordana Takes Time To Work On Herself On Her New Single ‘Go Slow’

When Uproxx asked rising indie-pop star Jordana to describe her music in four words, she said: “Inviting, groovy, easy, wavy.” This intriguing mix has been making her songs stand out from other artists releasing material right now. She’s been preparing for the release of her new album Face The Wall with vulnerable and breezy singles such as “To The Ground.” Today, she’s back with another impressive track called “Go Slow” just days before the unveiling of her record.

“‘Go Slow’ is about facing your self-brought battles and acknowledging your imperfections,” Jordana said in a statement. “It’s about taking the time to work on yourself, no matter how much you want to rush it, to be the best version of yourself you can possibly be.” It features her signature concise but insightful lyricism, with lines that hold onto hope: “Eventually I’ll be alright / Never been too late to change my mind,” she sings with a strong sense of levity. It’s a testament to remember to move at your own pace and take breaks even if it feels like the world is always moving at 100 miles an hour.

Watch the video for “Go Slow” above.

Face The Wall is out 5/20 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.