Joyce Manor And Pup Are Joining Forces For A 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Joyce Manor had a simple goal for their newest album, 40 Oz. To Fresno. “I wanted to make a weirder Joyce Manor record,” frontman Barry Johnson told Uproxx in June, when the LP came out. Now, they’re bringing those songs on the road alongside Pup for a co-headlining tour.

“We’ve been big fans of Joyce Manor for a long time,” Pup frontman Stefan Babcock said in a statement about the tour. “We listened to a lot of Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired when we were making our first record. It’s wild to think we’ve never played together before. Really excited to watch them rip every night.” The run kicks off in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in March and ends in Boise, Idaho.

Check out the dates below. Find ticket information here.

03/01/2023 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

03/02/2023 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

03/03/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

03/04/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

03/05/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/07/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

03/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

03/11/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/12/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/13/2023 — Santa Cruz , CA @ The Catalyst

03/15/2023 — Seattle , WA @ The Showbox

03/16/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/17/2023 — Portland , OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/18/2023 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/19/2023 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall