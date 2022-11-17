Joyce Manor And Pup Are Joining Forces For A 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Joyce Manor had a simple goal for their newest album, 40 Oz. To Fresno. “I wanted to make a weirder Joyce Manor record,” frontman Barry Johnson told Uproxx in June, when the LP came out. Now, they’re bringing those songs on the road alongside Pup for a co-headlining tour.
“We’ve been big fans of Joyce Manor for a long time,” Pup frontman Stefan Babcock said in a statement about the tour. “We listened to a lot of Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired when we were making our first record. It’s wild to think we’ve never played together before. Really excited to watch them rip every night.” The run kicks off in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in March and ends in Boise, Idaho.
Check out the dates below. Find ticket information here.
03/01/2023 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live
03/02/2023 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
03/03/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
03/04/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
03/05/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
03/07/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
03/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/11/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
03/12/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
03/13/2023 — Santa Cruz , CA @ The Catalyst
03/15/2023 — Seattle , WA @ The Showbox
03/16/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/17/2023 — Portland , OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/18/2023 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/19/2023 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall