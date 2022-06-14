After the success of Julia Jacklin’s 2019 breakthrough album Crushing, the stakes are high for the release of her follow-up Pre Pleasure. The Aussie has become an in-demand touring act and fans are just generally looking forward to what comes after the honest and unfettered expressions of femininity, sensitivity, love, and confidence in one’s own skin that Crushing was.

Pre Pleasure is due out on August 26th, and just like on lead single “Lydia Wears A Cross,” the newly released “I Was Neon” sees Jacklin veering further away from folk and delving deeper into pop rock sonics. Her gorgeous voice, however, remains pristine, with invigorating guitar riffs at every turn on the upbeat groove. She explained that this song in particular informed the visual aspect of the new album’s presentation.

“I first wrote ‘I Was Neon’ for a band called Rattlesnack, a short-lived much loved 2019 side project that I played drums in,” Jacklin said in a statement. “I rewrote it for my album in Montreal, during a time when I was desperately longing for a version of myself that I feared was gone forever. I was thinking of this song when I made the album cover, this song is the album cover, really.”

With the new single, also comes a thorough slate of worldwide tour dates. Jacklin will be in North America beginning in late August and then heads off to Europe.

Watch the video for “I Was Neon” — directed by Jacklin herself — above, and check out her full list of tour dates below.

08/26 — Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater (Here and There Festival)

08/27 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic Festival

09/09 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

09/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory #

09/12 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East #

09/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

09/15 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

09/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

09/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

09/18 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

09/20 — Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre $

09/21 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre $

09/22 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin University $

09/23 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $

09/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line $

09/26 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater $

09/27 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

09/29 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom $

09/30 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile $

10/02 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $

10/04 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/05 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern $

10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre $

10/08 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $

11/03 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street &

11/05 — Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3 TV Studio &

11/06 — Manchester, UK @ The Ritz &

11/07 — Birmingham, UK @ The Mill &

11/09 — Bristol, UK @ SWX &

11/10 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk &

11/11 — London, UK @ Roundhouse &

11/13 — Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie &

11/14 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Club &

11/15 — Cologne, Germany @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld &

11/17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso &

11/18 — Hamburg, Germany @ Knust &

11/20 — Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret &

11/21 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan &

11/22 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Dr Koncerthuset &

11/24 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbia Theatre &

11/25 — Munich, Germany @ Strom &

11/26 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Plaza &

11/27 — Milan, Italy @ Magnolia &

11/29 — Barcelona, Spain @ Apolo &

11/30 — Madrid, Spain @ SalaMon &

12/01 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Lav &

# with Kara Jackson

$ with Katy Kirby

& with Erin Rae

Pre Pleasure is out 8/26 via Polyvinyl Record Co. Pre-order it here.