Julien Baker Announces A ‘B-Sides’ EP And Shares The Tender ‘Guthrie’

Julien Baker had one of last year’s best-received albums with Little Oblivions, a critically beloved LP that found itself at or near the top of several Billboard charts. Now, today brings good news for fans who can’t get enough of the album: Baker has announced B-Sides, a collection of songs recorded during the Oblivions era.

The announcement comes with the new song “Guthrie,” a song that hardcore Baker fans know as it was previously included as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of Oblivions. While much of that album has a more fleshed-out sound that Baker’s earlier work, “Guthrie” is a tender stylistic callback to her more simply arranged musical origins.

While the song doesn’t specifically mention singer-songwriter Woody Guthrie, Baker has made her admiration of him clear: She has a tattoo of the Guthrie quote “Wake up and fight,” and the “This machine kills sadness” sticker on her guitar is a reference to Guthrie’s famous “This machine kills fascists” slogan.

Meanwhile, Baker recently contributed a song called “Milkman Of Human Kindness” to a charity compilation album and in a couple weeks, she will kick off her joint tour with Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten.

Listen to “Guthrie” above.

B-Sides is out 7/21 via Matador. Pre-order it here.